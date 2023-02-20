Haverford Trust Co Reduces Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Haverford Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in PPL were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 56.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in PPL by 70.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Stock Up 1.3 %

PPL stock opened at $28.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 87.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. Barclays began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on PPL to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

About PPL

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Stories

