Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,124 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Halliburton by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $187,804,000 after buying an additional 2,408,261 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,331 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HAL. Barclays lifted their target price on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $36.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average is $34.50. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $491,890.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,583.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,185 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

