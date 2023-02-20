MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,555,000 after acquiring an additional 140,037 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,563,000 after purchasing an additional 112,060 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,489.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,788,000 after acquiring an additional 97,764 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 70.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 189,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,533,000 after buying an additional 78,608 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 270.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,112,000 after purchasing an additional 63,842 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 14.5 %

KNSL stock opened at $334.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.03 and a 52-week high of $337.11.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.44. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.