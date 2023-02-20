Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $26.78 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,813 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $26,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock opened at $216.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.03. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $262.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.17.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $315,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,412,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Justin Leong sold 3,777 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.50, for a total transaction of $866,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,728,001.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $315,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,412,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,896 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,979 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

