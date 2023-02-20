Haverford Trust Co Buys 215 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,289,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,618,000 after purchasing an additional 324,492 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 77.5% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 554,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,501,000 after buying an additional 242,086 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after buying an additional 225,806 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after acquiring an additional 170,812 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,121,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $269.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.44. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $349.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.07 and a 200 day moving average of $234.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.11 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.81%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.89.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

