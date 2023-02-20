PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co grew its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPG opened at $129.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.54.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.55.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

