Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $315,000 Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 162.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mosaic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,911,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 71,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.31.

Shares of MOS opened at $49.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $79.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

