Haverford Trust Co Sells 169 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Haverford Trust Co decreased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $1,928,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 697,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,278,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,102,000 after purchasing an additional 63,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $5,961,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.
IFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.31.
International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.88%.
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.
