Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fortive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,214,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237,805 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Fortive by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,759,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,045 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 39.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,710,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,640 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortive by 94.3% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,700,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,764 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.62.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $69.36 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $69.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

