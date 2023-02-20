Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,815.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,219 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $297.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.56. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $299.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.