Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IFF opened at $96.50 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $140.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.91.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

