Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 20,489 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,489 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $9,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.37.

Trade Desk Stock Down 4.4 %

Trade Desk Company Profile

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $60.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $54.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $86.88.

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.