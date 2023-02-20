ING Groep NV Sells 128,560 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,560 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,450,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,852 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,127,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,560,000 after purchasing an additional 834,564 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEY. StockNews.com downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on KeyCorp from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE KEY opened at $19.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $26.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.