Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $10.29 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $10,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $54,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $57,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $132.04 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $133.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.81.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading

