Veritable L.P. Sells 2,792 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Veritable L.P. cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,311 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 263.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Societe Generale cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $65.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.70. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

