Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $10.02 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $10,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after buying an additional 302,910 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $83.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average is $70.64. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.358 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCHP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

