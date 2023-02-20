Veritable L.P. Has $930,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,046 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,531 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Corning were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth about $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Corning by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Fox Advisors lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corning Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $35.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.59.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.