Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $8,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. Truist Financial downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.33.

EXR stock opened at $158.99 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.97 and a 52-week high of $222.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

