Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $10,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $148.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.76 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.62.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.81.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

