Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.94 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Corning by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $35.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $42.09.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

