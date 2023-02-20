Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,412 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge Increases Dividend

ENB opened at $38.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.27. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $78.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.6538 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 259.41%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

