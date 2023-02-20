GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $83.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $84.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,768.00, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

