Aviva PLC Has $19.70 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,910 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.09% of Gartner worth $19,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 168.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

IT stock opened at $346.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $358.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $197,046.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 8,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total transaction of $3,088,262.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,703,987.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $197,046.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,736 shares of company stock valued at $11,840,897 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

