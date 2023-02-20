Aviva PLC Purchases 356,892 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 977,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,892 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Baker Hughes worth $20,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 267,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 15,536 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.0% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.6% during the third quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 8.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,002,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,114,000 after buying an additional 154,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.68.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Stock Down 5.2 %

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BKR opened at $30.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.51.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.67%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

See Also

