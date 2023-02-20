Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,451 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $20,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,029 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.74.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $228.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

