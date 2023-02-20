Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,078 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $18,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.44.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $227.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

