Aviva PLC Trims Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,042 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $19,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 100.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 14,182.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $166.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.23.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $188,573.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,844,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $356,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,120.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,144 shares of company stock valued at $96,672,042. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

