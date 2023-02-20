Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SPG opened at $123.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $144.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.01.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Further Reading

