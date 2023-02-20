Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 6,755 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

BSX stock opened at $46.54 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.45. The stock has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 103.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 41,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $1,893,626.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,647.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $809,176.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,629.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 41,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $1,893,626.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,647.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,367 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

