Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,148 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Ross Stores by 419.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock opened at $115.69 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

