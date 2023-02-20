796 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,190 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Argus cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

Shares of MU opened at $59.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.34. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $94.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.35%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.