GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in General Electric by 178.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569,368 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after buying an additional 5,197,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 266.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,370,000 after buying an additional 3,145,000 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 18.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,986,000 after buying an additional 1,984,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,709,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $83.04 on Monday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $84.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $90.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2,768.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Electric from $45.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on General Electric from $93.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Featured Articles

