Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 3,376 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 75,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $32.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.21. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $36.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.