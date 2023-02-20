Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $19,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $495.66 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $582.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.53 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

