Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 57,151 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,151 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Clorox worth $44,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Clorox by 4.0% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Clorox by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLX opened at $153.63 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $160.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.33.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

