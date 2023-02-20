Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 525 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake Trading Down 6.3 %

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $154.08 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $295.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of -67.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.82 and a 200 day moving average of $158.28.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

