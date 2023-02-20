Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,918,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,835 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,888,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,699,000 after acquiring an additional 72,838 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,514,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,271,000 after acquiring an additional 197,409 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,875,000 after acquiring an additional 610,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,664,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,825,000 after acquiring an additional 64,904 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $110.76 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $153.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 97.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 428.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

