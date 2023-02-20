iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 355,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.2% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter.

IVE opened at $154.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.22. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

