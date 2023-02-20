Brown Advisory Inc. Has $4.43 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after acquiring an additional 237,843 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Snap-on by 82.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,223,000 after acquiring an additional 142,711 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $20,356,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 145.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,637,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 6.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after acquiring an additional 62,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.25.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $835,135.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $835,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at $18,359,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,488 shares of company stock worth $8,278,236 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA opened at $252.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.51 and its 200-day moving average is $229.04. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $259.78.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

