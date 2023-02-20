CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.48-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CNP opened at $29.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.12. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 16.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth $211,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth $232,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.