Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Barnes Group Price Performance

NYSE:B opened at $43.47 on Monday. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 173.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.39.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 256.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on B. StockNews.com upgraded Barnes Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Barnes Group from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Institutional Trading of Barnes Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

