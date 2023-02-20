Putnam Premier Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PPT)

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

PPT opened at $3.73 on Monday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $4.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 203,297 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 56.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 160,869 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 345,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 30.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 31,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

