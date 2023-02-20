Platinum Capital Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:PMC)

Platinum Capital Limited (ASX:PMC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd.
Platinum Capital Stock Performance
Platinum Capital Company Profile
Platinum Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Platinum Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a bottom up approach to create its portfolio.
