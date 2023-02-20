Diversified United Investment Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:DUI)

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd.
Diversified United Investment Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.83.
Diversified United Investment Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
- Michael Burry, David Tepper Find Value in Chinese Tech Companies
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified United Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified United Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.