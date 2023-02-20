Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.07

Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Enero Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.10.

Enero Group Limited provides integrated marketing and communication services in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its services include strategy, market research and insights, advertising, public relations, communications planning, designing, events management, direct marketing, and programmatic media.

