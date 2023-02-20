Aviva PLC Has $21.36 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 26,403 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of DexCom worth $21,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in DexCom by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,828 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 12.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in DexCom by 4.8% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,156 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

DexCom Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $114.76 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $134.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $234,843.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,476 shares of company stock worth $12,292,610. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

