Aviva PLC Reduces Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,688 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of Realty Income worth $23,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 90,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $66.12 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.2545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on O. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

