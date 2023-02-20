Aviva PLC Trims Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,709 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.05% of McKesson worth $24,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.30.

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,128 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $366.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.48. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $260.73 and a one year high of $401.78. The company has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

