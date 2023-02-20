Exos TFP Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 8,269 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $45,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

PEAK stock opened at $26.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.88. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

