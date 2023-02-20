Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,914 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 79,570 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $25,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,959,000 after buying an additional 373,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 129.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 116,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after buying an additional 65,859 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.90.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 1.4 %

FRC stock opened at $128.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

First Republic Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

